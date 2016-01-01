See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. Abhineet Uppal, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Uppal works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 792-6161
  2
    The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    2280 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 (713) 563-0670

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatectomy
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Hepatectomy
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty

Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Abhineet Uppal, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841511219
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery, Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uppal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uppal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uppal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uppal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

