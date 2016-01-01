Dr. Uppal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abhineet Uppal, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhineet Uppal, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center2280 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 563-0670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abhineet Uppal, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1841511219
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery, Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
