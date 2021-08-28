Dr. Abhineet Chowdhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhineet Chowdhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhineet Chowdhary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Chowdhary works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Neuroscience Institute1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-6560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhary?
HIGHLY recommend. He offered a much less invasive surgical solution based on cutting-edge techniques from Europe. Thankful I decided to get a second opinion, b/c most spine/neurosurgeons would have lead me down the standard path of a spinal fusion. Plus, brilliant beside manner and willingness to explain everything. Olympia is lucky to get someone of his caliber that I usually only associate with big cities.
About Dr. Abhineet Chowdhary, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1932215308
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai
- University of Washington
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Wisconsin
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
