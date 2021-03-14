Dr. Abhinaya Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhinaya Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhinaya Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sparks, NV.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Northern Nevada Medical Group5265 Vista Blvd, Sparks, NV 89436 Directions (775) 352-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy to have found Dr Rao! She is the best! Extremely knowledgable and really takes time with you! Will even follow up with a call at home! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Abhinaya Rao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1831622059
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rao works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.