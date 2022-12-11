See All Gastroenterologists in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Abhinav Vemula, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (19)
Overview

Dr. Abhinav Vemula, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. 

Dr. Vemula works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Flower Mound, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Digestive Disease Consultants
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 295, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 691-3777

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Abdominal Pain
Celiac Disease
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Celiac Disease
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2022
    Dr. Vemula is always kind and understanding. He is the only doctor that has listened to my concerns and is always attentive. I Will always recommend him, Staff is great too! Thank you Doctor!
    Jaime G. — Dec 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abhinav Vemula, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508109281
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vemula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vemula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vemula works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vemula’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

