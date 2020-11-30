Overview

Dr. Abhinav Sinha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAGADH UNIVERSITY / NALANDA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Sinha works at Optum - Family Medicine in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.