Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.

Dr. Chhabra works at UVA Hand Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Fontaine Medical Office Building 1
    415 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 982-4263
  2
    University of Virginia
    400 Ray C Hunt Dr Ste 330, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 982-4263
  3
    University Virginia Orthopaedic
    545 Ray C Hunt Dr # 310, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 982-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta Health
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Dr. Chhabra is a class act both medically and socially. He is also a great communicator. Fixed my hand. Thank you.
    Chas Barker — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1578632196
    Education & Certifications

    • San Antonio Hand Center
    • Univ Va Hs
    • Virginia School Of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhinav Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chhabra works at UVA Hand Center in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Chhabra’s profile.

    Dr. Chhabra has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

