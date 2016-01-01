Dr. Abhinandan Raj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhinandan Raj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhinandan Raj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Raj works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton3000 N INTERSTATE 35, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 898-7000
-
2
Baptist Medical Center South2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 613-7070
-
3
Pyramid Imaging LLC2214 Emery St Ste 220, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 383-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Abhinandan Raj, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477657070
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
