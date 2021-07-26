Overview

Dr. Abhimanyu Ghose, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Ghose works at Arizona Oncology Associates, PC in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.