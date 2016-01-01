Dr. Dhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abhik Dhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhik Dhar, MD is a dermatologist in Duluth, GA. He currently practices at North Atlanta Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Dhar is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
North Atlanta Dermatology3850 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 814-8222
2
North Atlanta Dermatology3370 Paddocks Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 814-8222
3
North Atlanta Dermatology - Cumming1230 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 814-8222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Abhik Dhar, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306890678
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhar?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhar has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.