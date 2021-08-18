Dr. Abhijith Mally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhijith Mally, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhijith Mally, MD is an Urology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Urology - Snellville1557 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 620-6159Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cystoscopy
About Dr. Abhijith Mally, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609030014
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloane Kettering Cancer Ctr
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
- Urology
