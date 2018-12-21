Overview

Dr. Abhijit Roychowdhury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med



Dr. Roychowdhury works at Borland-Groover Clinic in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.