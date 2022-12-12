Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manaswi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD
Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Lake Wales.
Heart of Florida Physician Group Orthopedics & Joint Replacement2231 North Blvd W Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 419-8922
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
How was your appointment with Dr. Manaswi?
Dr. Manaswi was great (as was his entire staff). Very pleased with the knee replacement surgery and the care that has been given.
About Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962610899
- Orthopedic Trauma at Virginia Commonwealth University Health systems, Medical College of Virginia
- King Edward Vii Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, India
- Patna University / Patna Medical College
