Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Lake Wales.

Dr. Manaswi works at Heart of Florida Physician Group Orthopedics & Joint Replacement in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart of Florida Physician Group Orthopedics & Joint Replacement
    2231 North Blvd W Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 419-8922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Lake Wales

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962610899
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Trauma at Virginia Commonwealth University Health systems, Medical College of Virginia
    • King Edward Vii Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, India
    • Patna University / Patna Medical College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhijit Manaswi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manaswi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manaswi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manaswi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manaswi works at Heart of Florida Physician Group Orthopedics & Joint Replacement in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Dr. Manaswi’s profile.

    Dr. Manaswi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manaswi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Manaswi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manaswi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manaswi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manaswi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

