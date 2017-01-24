See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lakewood, NJ
Dr. Abhijit Chatterjee, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abhijit Chatterjee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Chatterjee works at Geriatrics Lakewood Southern Campus in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Bronchitis, Insomnia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Geriatrics Lakewood Southern Campus
    600 River Ave Fl 3, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3187
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine & Geriatric Practice
    312 Applegarth Rd Ste 207, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 323-0483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Jan 24, 2017
I have been seeing Dr. Chatterjee for years. Such a patient, caring and attentive man.
K. Barbuto in Monroe Township, NJ — Jan 24, 2017
Photo: Dr. Abhijit Chatterjee, MD
About Dr. Abhijit Chatterjee, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Bengali and Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1487692836
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Bellevue Hospital Center|NY U Bellevue Med Ctr
Residency
  • Jersey City Med Center|Jersey City Med Ctr
Internship
  • NRS Med Coll Hosp|NRS Med Coll-Calcutta U
Medical Education
  • CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abhijit Chatterjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chatterjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chatterjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chatterjee has seen patients for Acute Bronchitis, Insomnia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterjee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatterjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatterjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

