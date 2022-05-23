Dr. Abhijit Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhijit Basu, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhijit Basu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Basu works at
Locations
Comprehensive Vein Clinic of South Florida LLC1940 NE 47th St Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-4553
Oakridge Ambulatory Surgery1000 NE 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 229-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was timely, informative, and appears to be very competent.
About Dr. Abhijit Basu, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basu has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basu speaks Bengali and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.