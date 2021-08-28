See All Anesthesiologists in Hainesport, NJ
Anesthesiology
4.5 (20)
19 years of experience
Dr. Abhijeet Rastogi, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Hainesport, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Rastogi works at North American Spine & Pain in Hainesport, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North American Spine & Pain
    404 Creek Crossing Blvd, Hainesport, NJ 08036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon

Aug 28, 2021
He explains everything so well. Very professional, takes his time. Knowledge and takes interest in the best care plan for you. I would definitely refer my friends and family to him
Terry O — Aug 28, 2021
About Dr. Abhijeet Rastogi, MD

  • Anesthesiology
  • English, Hindi
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital
  • University of Virginia School of Medicine
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rastogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rastogi works at North American Spine & Pain in Hainesport, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rastogi’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

