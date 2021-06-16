Dr. Abhijeet Koli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhijeet Koli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhijeet Koli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Hospital
Dr. Koli works at
Locations
Austin Heart - Georgetown1900 Scenic Dr Ste 3308, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-5248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Heart112 Links Ln Ste 201, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 375-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He truly cares about you…extremely kind, thorough, knowledgeable, patient, gentle, calm, comforting…I can’t say enough good things about him; he’s everything you’d want in a doctor and more! I’ve been to many, many doctors and NO ONE tops Dr. Koli. No one likes doctors visits, but I dare say I’m looking forward to my next visit with him. I felt extremely well cared for. Thank you Dr. Koli!
About Dr. Abhijeet Koli, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1023064656
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
