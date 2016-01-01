Dr. Abhijeet Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhijeet Basu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhijeet Basu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Huntsville Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Basu works at
Locations
Houston Cardiovascular Asociates6400 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- El Campo Memorial Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abhijeet Basu, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1902853666
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basu has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.