Dr. Abhay Varma, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Abhay Varma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Varma works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    Feb 27, 2021
    This man saved my Mother's life! Other doctors said her brain was inoperable, but Dr. Varma was able to do the surgery and now she has a second chance at life!
    About Dr. Abhay Varma, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235183161
    Education & Certifications

    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhay Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varma has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

