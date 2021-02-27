Overview

Dr. Abhay Varma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Varma works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.