Dr. Abhay Vaidya, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhay Vaidya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery301 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-9646
Camarillo Office2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste C110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 484-5929
West Coast Hearing & Balance Center2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 303, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Me and my family have seeing Dr. Vaidya for years. He is an excellent diagnostician, had an excellent bedside manner, very friendly, kind and accepting. Great physician.
About Dr. Abhay Vaidya, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
