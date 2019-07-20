See All Otolaryngologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Abhay Vaidya, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abhay Vaidya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vaidya works at West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery
    301 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 379-9646
    Camarillo Office
    2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste C110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 484-5929
    West Coast Hearing & Balance Center
    2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 303, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 527-7320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vaidya?

    Jul 20, 2019
    Me and my family have seeing Dr. Vaidya for years. He is an excellent diagnostician, had an excellent bedside manner, very friendly, kind and accepting. Great physician.
    Chris B — Jul 20, 2019
    About Dr. Abhay Vaidya, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639186075
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhay Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

