Overview

Dr. Abhay Vaidya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vaidya works at West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.