Dr. Abhay Sanan, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (143)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abhay Sanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Sanan works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Neurosciences
    2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-7750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2022
    In every instance Dr Sanan was honest, sincerely interested and informed. He was always caring and concerned about how I was feeling. Very happy about him and his staff. He was also prompt and made himself available.
    — Dec 04, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanan to family and friends

    Dr. Sanan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sanan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Abhay Sanan, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1366411019
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Mayo Clinic-Minnesota
    • University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Boston U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhay Sanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanan works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sanan’s profile.

    Dr. Sanan has seen patients for Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

