Dr. Abhay Parikh, MD
Dr. Abhay Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Homeira Mehrabian MD Inc500 Superior Ave Ste 320, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-6652
Newport Coast Gastroenterology520 Superior Ave Ste 320, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions
Newport Beach Orange Coast1525 Superior Ave Ste 114, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-6999
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very pleasant doctor. Doctor listen and takes the best action for the treatment you need.
- UC San Francisco
- UC San Diego
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.