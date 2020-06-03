Dr. Abhay Divekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhay Divekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhay Divekar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Divekar works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Cardiology of the Rocky Mountains2055 N High St Ste 255, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0420
-
2
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Cardiology10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 300, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Divekar?
I was referred to Dr. Divekar in June 2019 to discuss a whole in my pulmonary valve. My visit was so informative and life changing. Dr. Divekar is professional, offers real life examples, he is direct and a God send for me. I was born with Teleology of Fallot which is a very rate birth defect. Having lived 59 yrs with no issues was a blessing from God. Dr. Divekar preformed Heart Valve Replacement surgery on me in Oct 2019 and I feel like a new person. I thank God everyday for bringing Dr. Divekar into my life now and into the future. All of the Staff were welcoming, professional, kind and made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Abhay Divekar, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1215125208
Education & Certifications
- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Divekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Divekar works at
Dr. Divekar speaks Hindi and Marathi.
Dr. Divekar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Divekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Divekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.