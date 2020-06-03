See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Denver, CO
Pediatric Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abhay Divekar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Divekar works at Pediatrix Cardiology of the Rocky Mountains in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Cardiology of the Rocky Mountains
    2055 N High St Ste 255, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0420
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Cardiology
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 300, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7686
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Evaluation
Tilt Table Testing
Nuclear Stress Testing
Chest Pain Evaluation
Tilt Table Testing
Nuclear Stress Testing

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2020
    Jun 03, 2020
I was referred to Dr. Divekar in June 2019 to discuss a whole in my pulmonary valve. My visit was so informative and life changing. Dr. Divekar is professional, offers real life examples, he is direct and a God send for me. I was born with Teleology of Fallot which is a very rate birth defect. Having lived 59 yrs with no issues was a blessing from God. Dr. Divekar preformed Heart Valve Replacement surgery on me in Oct 2019 and I feel like a new person. I thank God everyday for bringing Dr. Divekar into my life now and into the future. All of the Staff were welcoming, professional, kind and made me feel at ease.
    Yvonne Pankratz — Jun 03, 2020
    About Dr. Abhay Divekar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Marathi
    NPI Number
    • 1215125208
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease
