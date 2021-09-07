Dr. Abhay Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhay Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhay Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morrisville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
Cary Medical Clinic6402 McCrimmon Pkwy Ste 200, Morrisville, NC 27560 Directions (919) 655-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
Dr.Abhay Agarwal has been my primary care physician for several years and I am glad I made that decision early on. I found him to be quite knowledgeable and experienced doctor. I would strongly recommend Dr.Agarwal as a primary care physician.
About Dr. Abhay Agarwal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770672057
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.