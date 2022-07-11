Overview

Dr. Abha Varma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Varma works at Heart City Health Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.