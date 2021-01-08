Dr. Abha Rani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abha Rani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abha Rani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Rani works at
Locations
Digestive Health Physicians PC2625 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Directions (716) 895-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rani is amazing provider for GI. I went to Dr. Rani with severe heartburn issues that where not getting better over the years, went to Dr. Rani the first time and she helped with the painful heartburn I was having for years. Dr. Rani takes the time to listens to her patients and is very compassionate and understanding. Dr. Rani is someone I highly recommend you seeing. Thanks to Dr. Rani my symptoms have gotten better. Dr. Rani did all the testing needed to figure out my GI issues. Office staff not so very friendly but don't let that stop you from getting good quality care from a great Dr.
About Dr. Abha Rani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1093781056
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Jln Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rani works at
Dr. Rani has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rani speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rani.
