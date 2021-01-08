See All Gastroenterologists in Cheektowaga, NY
Dr. Abha Rani, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abha Rani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They graduated from Jln Medical College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Rani works at Digestive Health Physicians PC in Cheektowaga, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Physicians PC
    2625 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 895-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 08, 2021
    Dr. Rani is amazing provider for GI. I went to Dr. Rani with severe heartburn issues that where not getting better over the years, went to Dr. Rani the first time and she helped with the painful heartburn I was having for years. Dr. Rani takes the time to listens to her patients and is very compassionate and understanding. Dr. Rani is someone I highly recommend you seeing. Thanks to Dr. Rani my symptoms have gotten better. Dr. Rani did all the testing needed to figure out my GI issues. Office staff not so very friendly but don't let that stop you from getting good quality care from a great Dr.
    Jan 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abha Rani, MD
    About Dr. Abha Rani, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1093781056
    Education & Certifications

    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • Jln Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abha Rani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rani works at Digestive Health Physicians PC in Cheektowaga, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rani’s profile.

    Dr. Rani has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rani speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

