See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Abha Mishra, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Abha Mishra, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abha Mishra, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from National Institutes of Health and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Ochsner Health Center - Hancock.

Dr. Mishra works at Memorial Physicians Clinic - Neurosurgery in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS, Diamondhead, MS and Wiggins, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Spinal & Neurosurgical Specialists
    1340 Broad Ave Ste 440, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 255-4300
  2. 2
    Cedar Lake Clinic
    1756 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 865-3200
  3. 3
    Diamondhead Clinic
    4300 Leisure Time Dr, Diamondhead, MS 39525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 255-4300
  4. 4
    1440 Central Ave E Ste B, Wiggins, MS 39577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 928-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Biloxi
  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Sleep Apnea
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mishra?

    Nov 18, 2019
    Excellent. She is knowledgeable, explains well the diagnosis and treatment plan. SPENDS ENOUGH TIME WITH PATIENTS. EMPATHIC AND RELATES TO PATIENTS VERY WELL AND MAKE THEM FEEL AT EASE. Always approachable and takes care of patients really well. Would strongly recommend her to any patients for Sleep Medicine and Neurology.
    — Nov 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abha Mishra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abha Mishra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mishra to family and friends

    Dr. Mishra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mishra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abha Mishra, MD.

    About Dr. Abha Mishra, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285668921
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • National Institutes of Health
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology, Sleep Medicine and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abha Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abha Mishra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.