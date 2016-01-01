Dr. Abha Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abha Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Abha Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group14150 Culver Dr Ste 206, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 653-9000
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group Inc801 N Tustin Ave Ste 201, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 558-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abha Gupta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine MC
- Uhm Hosp
- Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.