Overview

Dr. Abha Amin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.