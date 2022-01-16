Dr. Abera Abay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abera Abay, MD
Dr. Abera Abay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Addis Ababa U and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Locations
Norwich GI Associates79 Wawecus St Ste 101, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-2655
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Abay very much! He was very thorough and spent a lot of time with me. Dr. Abay is extremely knowledgeable and really wants to figure out what's going on with my abdominal problem. I would surely recommend him to a close friend or family member.
About Dr. Abera Abay, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1861489585
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Addis Ababa U
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abay has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abay speaks Amharic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abay.
