Overview

Dr. Abe Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at MedFirst Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.