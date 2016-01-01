Dr. Abelardo Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abelardo Mayo, MD
Overview
Dr. Abelardo Mayo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Lodi Ave. Care Center1300 W Lodi Ave Ste P, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 369-7493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abelardo Mayo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487610531
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
