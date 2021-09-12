Overview

Dr. Abe Martinez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Uvalde, TX. They completed their fellowship with Parkland Memorial Hospital and the Dallas VA Medical Center|University Texas SW Parkland Memorial Hospital



Dr. Martinez works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Uvalde in Uvalde, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.