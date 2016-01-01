Overview

Dr. Abel Natali-Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Natali-Lopez works at Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.