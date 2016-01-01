See All Ophthalmologists in Renton, WA
Dr. Abel Li, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abel Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Astria Toppenish Hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare.

Dr. Li works at Puget Sound Therapy Services in Renton, WA with other offices in Yakima, WA, Bellevue, WA and Ellensburg, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Puget Sound Therapy Services
    425 SW 41st St, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 225-4250
  2. 2
    Central Washington Optical LLC
    3902 Creekside Loop Ste 110, Yakima, WA 98902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 452-6611
  3. 3
    Bellevue Eye Specialists
    10047 Main St Ste 101, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 698-1891
  4. 4
    Kittitas Valley Healthcare
    603 S Chestnut St, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 962-9841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Astria Sunnyside Hospital
  • Astria Toppenish Hospital
  • Kittitas Valley Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Abel Li, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Chinese
    • 1841239399
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
