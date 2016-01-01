Dr. Abel Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abel Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Astria Toppenish Hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
Puget Sound Therapy Services425 SW 41st St, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 225-4250
Central Washington Optical LLC3902 Creekside Loop Ste 110, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 452-6611
Bellevue Eye Specialists10047 Main St Ste 101, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 698-1891
Kittitas Valley Healthcare603 S Chestnut St, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Directions (509) 962-9841
Hospital Affiliations
- Astria Sunnyside Hospital
- Astria Toppenish Hospital
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Presbyopia, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
