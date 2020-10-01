Dr. Abel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abel Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Abel Gonzalez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Pointe North Wellness Center2299 Brodhead Rd Ste N, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 882-2052
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like this place. My psychiatrist Brenda Soloe is very nice and always helpful, she gave me a lot of good advice and helps as much as she can. Brenda always gave me sample medicine when I ran out of them. The staff Christina is very sweet, she remembers patients' names and can even tell who I am on the phone.
About Dr. Abel Gonzalez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1962445940
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.