Dr. Abeer Washington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abeer Washington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abeer Washington, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Washington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rice Clinic1301 WILSON RD, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 225-0576
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Washington?
Dr Washington not only listens to my concerns and treats accordingly but she prays for me as well.
About Dr. Abeer Washington, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1194910620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington works at
Dr. Washington speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.