Dr. Abeer Kaldas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abeer Kaldas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Kaldas works at
Texas Tech Medical Center3601 4th St Stop 9410, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 459-4064
Dr. Abeer Kaldas, MD7502 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3148
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
I was in the ER and Dr. Kaldas, was not even my Dr. she just happened to be in the Hospital at that time, diagnosed my problem when others couldnt and saved my life and at the very least my kidneys. Great Dr. and incredibly nice person.
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Dr. Kaldas has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaldas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
