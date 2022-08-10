Dr. Abeer Hassoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abeer Hassoun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abeer Hassoun, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Coll Med Baghdad U, Mosul and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Knowledgeable, humble with great personality
About Dr. Abeer Hassoun, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Columbia University
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Coll Med Baghdad U, Mosul
- Pediatric Endocrinology
