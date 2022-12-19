Dr. Abeer Berry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abeer Berry, DO
Overview
Dr. Abeer Berry, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Locations
DMC Commerce Cardiology Associates1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-4764Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abeer Berry, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1003254798
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry speaks Arabic.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
