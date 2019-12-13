Overview

Dr. Abeer Anabtawi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Anabtawi works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.