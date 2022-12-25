Overview

Dr. Abe Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sycamore, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Hauser Ross Eye Institute in Sycamore, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL and Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Stye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.