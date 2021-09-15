Dr. Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abe Green, MD
Dr. Abe Green, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Abe Green MD A Prof Medical Corp.2080 Century Park E Ste 1410, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 282-8202
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
I have been with Doc green since 1997. Enough said. His staff is wonderful too!!!
About Dr. Abe Green, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
