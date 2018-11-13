See All Podiatrists in Olympia, WA
Dr. Abe Bagniewski, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Abe Bagniewski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Bagniewski works at Cascade Foot and Ankle Clinic in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients.

    Cascade Foot and Ankle Clinic
    165 Lilly Rd NE Ste A, Olympia, WA 98506

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Nov 13, 2018
Kind, empathetic man who explains conditions/procedures thoroughly.
olympia, WA — Nov 13, 2018
  Madigan Amc/Va Puget Sound
  DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations

  St. Francis Hospital
  St. Clare Hospital

Dr. Abe Bagniewski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Bagniewski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bagniewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Bagniewski works at Cascade Foot and Ankle Clinic in Olympia, WA.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagniewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagniewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagniewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

