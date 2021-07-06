Dr. Abdur Rauf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdur Rauf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdur Rauf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Abdur Rauf M.d. Inc.30 W McCreight Ave Ste 205, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 399-8889
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital100 W Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 521-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rauf found my EoE that was giving me problems swallowing food and pills.
About Dr. Abdur Rauf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
