Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Rahim works at Interventional Cardiac Consultants in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Cardiac Consultants
    2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 (727) 382-7724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiomyopathy
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Block
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Impella Device
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericarditis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Radiofrequency Ablation
Sinus Bradycardia
Ventricular Septal Defect
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 10, 2021
    Dr. Rahim has been my family's cardiologist for 20 years. He has cared for my father, my mother, my brother and my husband. I would trust their hearts to now other physcian. He is kind and compassionate but firm in his direction and encourages his patient's to be their own health care champion and equips them with the knowledge to do so. I have and will continue to recommend him to anyone who has any cardiac concerns
    Melodye Morrison — May 10, 2021
    About Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1780675108
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahim works at Interventional Cardiac Consultants in Trinity, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rahim’s profile.

    Dr. Rahim has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

