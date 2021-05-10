Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Rahim works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Cardiac Consultants2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-7724
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahim?
Dr. Rahim has been my family's cardiologist for 20 years. He has cared for my father, my mother, my brother and my husband. I would trust their hearts to now other physcian. He is kind and compassionate but firm in his direction and encourages his patient's to be their own health care champion and equips them with the knowledge to do so. I have and will continue to recommend him to anyone who has any cardiac concerns
About Dr. Abdur Rahim, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1780675108
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahim works at
Dr. Rahim has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahim speaks Hindi and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.