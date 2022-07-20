Overview

Dr. Abdulsattar Zidan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zidan works at HEALTH SERVICES INC in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.