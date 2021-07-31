Overview

Dr. Abdulsalam Jamous, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sauget, IL. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Touchette Regional Hospital.



Dr. Jamous works at Archview Medical Specialists in Sauget, IL with other offices in O Fallon, IL and Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.