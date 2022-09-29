Overview

Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Kassab, MB CHB is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Al-Kassab works at Endocrine & Diabetes Consultants in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.