Dr. Doughan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulrahman Doughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdulrahman Doughan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Doughan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Heart Associates350 Country Club Dr Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 692-4000
-
2
Atlanta Heart Associates PC1260 Highway 54 W Ste 102, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 545-1748
-
3
Atlanta Heart Associates PC483 Upper Riverdale Rd SW Ste C, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 907-9009
-
4
Atlanta Heart Associates PC1502 W 3rd St Ste D, Jackson, GA 30233 Directions (770) 504-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doughan?
Does good job
About Dr. Abdulrahman Doughan, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386843852
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- American Univeristy Of Beirut Medical Center
- American University of Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doughan works at
Dr. Doughan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doughan speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Doughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.