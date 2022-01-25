Dr. Abdulrahman Albustamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albustamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdulrahman Albustamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdulrahman Albustamy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Albustamy works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Regional Diagnostics502 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 292-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albustamy?
He is a champ of a Dr..
About Dr. Abdulrahman Albustamy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1386665545
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabus Hosp
- St Barnabus Hosp
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albustamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albustamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albustamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albustamy works at
Dr. Albustamy has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albustamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Albustamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albustamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albustamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albustamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.